Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) Short Interest Up 275.0% in September

Invesque Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHIVF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,000 shares, a growth of 275.0% from the September 15th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Invesque from C$3.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

Shares of Invesque stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,318. Invesque has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $3.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.61.

Invesque, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition of health care and senior living properties. Its portfolio includes investment properties, which are operated by providers of transitional care, long-term care, independent living, assisted living, and medical office properties.

