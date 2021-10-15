Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) Short Interest Up 300.0% in September

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,530,000 after acquiring an additional 40,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 160.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 26,470 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 115.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF by 120.3% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the period.

PSCF opened at $60.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $61.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Financials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States financial service companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing services and products, including banking, investment services, insurance and real estate finance services.

