Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Short Interest Update

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, a drop of 75.3% from the September 15th total of 32,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OIA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,597 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $157,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 368,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after buying an additional 150,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.93. 32,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,586. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.12. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $8.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%.

About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

