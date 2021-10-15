Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 135.8% from the September 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 171,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, TD Securities raised Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter valued at about $74,000.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.68. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,852. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

About Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

