Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
IHIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 64,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,611. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.
Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.