Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 77.4% from the September 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

IHIT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. 64,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,611. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day moving average is $9.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.044 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,017,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,919,000 after purchasing an additional 13,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 462,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 41,146 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 736,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 45,161 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $195,000.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

