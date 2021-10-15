Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BSMS opened at $26.03 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.40 and a 1-year high of $26.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.027 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 48.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 11.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 81,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 8,478 shares during the last quarter.

