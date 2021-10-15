Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) shares shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $19.47. 1,014 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 7,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.55.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.