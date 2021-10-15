IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IntriCon designs, develops, engineers and manufactures microminiaturized medical and electronic products. The Company supplies microminiaturized components, systems and molded plastic parts, primarily to the hearing instrument manufacturing industry, as well as the computer, government, electronics, telecommunications and medical equipment industries. The Company has facilities in the United States, Asia and Europe. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of IntriCon in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of IIN opened at $17.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.29 million, a PE ratio of 132.16, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.27. IntriCon has a 12 month low of $11.63 and a 12 month high of $28.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.13.

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.58 million. IntriCon had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 1.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that IntriCon will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of IntriCon by 158.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of IntriCon in the 2nd quarter worth about $353,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IntriCon Company Profile

Intricon Corp. engages in the design, development, engineering, manufacture, and distribution of miniature and micro-miniature body-worn devices. It operates through the Body-Worn Device and Hearing Health Direct-To-End Consumer segments. The Body-Worn Device segment comprises medical, hearing health, and professional audio markets.

