Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Interroll Holding AG (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Interroll in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS IRRHF remained flat at $$4,308.28 during trading on Friday. Interroll has a 1 year low of $4,308.28 and a 1 year high of $4,308.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4,308.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,579.57.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. Its products include rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company offers driven conveyor rollers, control systems, and drum motors; conveyors and sorters, including cross-belt sorters, belt curves, modular conveyor platforms, and modular pallet conveyor platforms; and flow storage solutions for pallets and packages.

