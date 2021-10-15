Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Interplay Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.

About Interplay Entertainment

Interplay Entertainment Corp. engages in the publication, distribution, and licensing of entertainment software for core gamers and mass market. The company was founded by Brian Fargo in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

