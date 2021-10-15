Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Interplay Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:IPLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a drop of 91.7% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02. Interplay Entertainment has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.08.
About Interplay Entertainment
