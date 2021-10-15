Internet Computer Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.50 Billion (ICP)

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $7.50 billion and $426.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $43.17 or 0.00070257 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.55 or 0.00070874 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00110640 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,133.03 or 0.99498344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,815.18 or 0.06209473 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002628 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer’s total supply is 473,831,291 coins and its circulating supply is 173,832,532 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

