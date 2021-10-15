International Paper (NYSE:IP) Now Covered by Truist

Equities researchers at Truist began coverage on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

IP has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Truist Securities started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens upgraded International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $65.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $59.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Research analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total transaction of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Paper during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 81.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

