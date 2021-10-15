International Paper (NYSE:IP) Board Announces Stock Buyback Program

International Paper (NYSE:IP) announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Shares of IP opened at $55.81 on Friday. International Paper has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $65.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 73.21%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IP. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens raised International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Truist initiated coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

In other International Paper news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,541,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

