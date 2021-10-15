International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Critical Review

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for International Monetary Systems and Accolade, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Accolade 0 0 13 0 3.00

Accolade has a consensus target price of $55.25, indicating a potential upside of 39.52%.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Accolade’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Accolade $170.36 million 15.50 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -24.00

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Accolade.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Accolade’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Accolade -57.44% -18.95% -11.90%

Volatility & Risk

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Accolade has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

International Monetary Systems Company Profile

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

