International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded International Consolidated Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ICAGY opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.39. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.24.

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

