International Business Machines (IBM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect International Business Machines to post earnings of $2.49 per share for the quarter.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.04. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $18.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect International Business Machines to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:IBM opened at $143.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $141.29. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. Citigroup increased their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on International Business Machines from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.75.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

