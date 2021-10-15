Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) Shares Up 4.9%

Intercorp Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:IFS)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.98. Approximately 323 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 74,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Grupo Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Banco Santander upgraded Intercorp Financial Services to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73.

Intercorp Financial Services (NYSE:IFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. Intercorp Financial Services had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 33.32%. The company had revenue of $412.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.20 million. Equities analysts expect that Intercorp Financial Services Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Intercorp Financial Services by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in Intercorp Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $278,000. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercorp Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:IFS)

Intercorp Financial Services Inc provides banking, insurance, and wealth management services for retail and commercial clients in Peru. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. It provides transactional accounts, such as cuenta sueldo and cuenta simple; savings accounts; investment accounts; and time deposits, certificates of deposit, and compensation for service time accounts.

