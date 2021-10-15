Intellectus Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 18,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.0% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FISV stock opened at $109.01 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.81 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $72.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

