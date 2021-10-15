Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,394 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 129,850 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $8,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,657,163 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,488 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,597 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,516,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Integra LifeSciences stock opened at $67.20 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $77.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.44.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The life sciences company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.13. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $389.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, June 24th. BTIG Research downgraded Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.78.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices.

