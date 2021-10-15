INT 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.97 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. INT has a market cap of $6.96 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, INT has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One INT coin can now be purchased for $0.0155 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.80 or 0.00264114 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044146 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00208972 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00094249 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

INT Profile

INT (INT) is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . INT’s official website is intchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

