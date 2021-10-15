Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd (NASDAQ:IINN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,400 shares, a drop of 53.3% from the September 15th total of 110,100 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 657,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:IINN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.54. 306,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 553,013. Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.23.

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is a specialty medical device company. It engaged in the research, development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary respiratory support technology. Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd is based in RA’ANANA, Israel.

