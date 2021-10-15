Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Insider Sells $600,905.58 in Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $267.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.67, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $301.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $329.44. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

