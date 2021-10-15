Insider Selling: Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO Sells $89,852.73 in Stock

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (NASDAQ:WVVI) CEO James W. Bernau sold 6,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.53, for a total value of $89,852.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

James W. Bernau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, James W. Bernau sold 448 shares of Willamette Valley Vineyards stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $5,712.00.

Willamette Valley Vineyards stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.86 million, a PE ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Willamette Valley Vineyards (NASDAQ:WVVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.95 million during the quarter. Willamette Valley Vineyards had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 10.65%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 349.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willamette Valley Vineyards in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 384.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Willamette Valley Vineyards by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Willamette Valley Vineyards from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

Willamette Valley Vineyards Company Profile

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc engages in the production and sale of premium, super premium and ultra premium varietal wines. It operates through the Direct Sales and Distributor Sales segments. The Direct Sales segment includes retail sales made without use of an intermediary. The Distributor Sales segment involves the sales through third party where prices are given at a wholesale rate The company was founded by James W.

