Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) CEO David L. Dunkel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $65.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 1.32. Kforce Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.98 and a 52-week high of $69.00.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $403.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.31 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kforce Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.69%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Kforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after purchasing an additional 98,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,673,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 58,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

Featured Article: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.