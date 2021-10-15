Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $31,023.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77.

On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.

On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.

On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.

On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.34). On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $189,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

