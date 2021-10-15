Insider Selling: iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Major Shareholder Sells $31,023.00 in Stock

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 1,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $31,023.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,929 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total value of $567,803.77.
- On Monday, October 11th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 48,812 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.24, for a total value of $1,329,638.88.
- On Monday, October 4th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 20,711 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $560,439.66.
- On Thursday, September 30th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 2,292 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $61,884.00.
- On Monday, September 27th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 11,625 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $314,921.25.
- On Friday, September 24th, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 4,913 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $136,630.53.
- On Wednesday, September 22nd, Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 14,294 shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $393,656.76.
Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $27.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. The firm has a market cap of $964.75 million, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 2.21. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $47.61.
Several research firms recently commented on ITOS. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $189,000. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
