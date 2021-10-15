Insider Selling: Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $1,432,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $1,439,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.16, for a total value of $1,363,200.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total value of $1,285,800.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.83, for a total value of $1,276,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $1,298,400.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $1,293,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $1,250,400.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,203,200.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.45, for a total value of $1,189,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 22,200 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total value of $1,368,852.00.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.09. 27,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 855,657. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.27 and its 200-day moving average is $66.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.66. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.71 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 10.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 3.2% during the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 19.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

