Insider Selling: GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) Major Shareholder Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS) major shareholder Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.30, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Science Biosensor Diagnos Life also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 12th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $213,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.48, for a total value of $496,000.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 200,000 shares of GBS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $532,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total value of $280,000.00.

On Monday, September 20th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 100,000 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00.

On Friday, September 17th, Science Biosensor Diagnos Life sold 45,152 shares of GBS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.29, for a total value of $148,550.08.

Shares of GBS stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. GBS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.54.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBS. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the second quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the first quarter valued at $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About GBS

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company. Its principal product is Saliva Glucose Biosensor, a saliva glucose monitoring system for diabetes management. The company also focuses on developing other diagnostic tests in the areas of biochemistry, tumor markers, immunology, hormones, and other biomarkers.

