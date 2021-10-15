Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Sells 902 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) President Christopher John Perry sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $162,369.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Christopher John Perry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Christopher John Perry sold 900 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.07, for a total value of $157,563.00.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.94. The stock had a trading volume of 485,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,218. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.68 and a fifty-two week high of $180.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.07.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BR. Raymond James upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.0% during the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,350,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

