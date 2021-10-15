Insider Selling: Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel Sells $989,584.00 in Stock

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.84, for a total transaction of $989,584.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:BFAM opened at $161.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.17, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $182.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $441.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.93 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $158.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 16.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,288,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,666 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.6% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,247,000 after purchasing an additional 625,557 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 37.5% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,131,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,632,000 after purchasing an additional 580,991 shares during the period. Mirova US LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 155.3% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 480,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,619,000 after acquiring an additional 292,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3,947.7% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 269,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 262,485 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education; dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment comprises of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

