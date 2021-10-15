Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Insider Sells 5,823 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BBY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.64. 2,133,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,430,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.93 and a 52 week high of $128.57.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Wedbush upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Best Buy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,583 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,140 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Best Buy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 233,975 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,423 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,446,207 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $509,271,000 after buying an additional 105,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Best Buy in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.