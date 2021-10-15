Insider Buying: Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) Insider Purchases 200,000 Shares of Stock

Coral Products plc (LON:CRU) insider Paul Freud purchased 200,000 shares of Coral Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.17) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Shares of LON CRU opened at GBX 13.26 ($0.17) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.00 million and a P/E ratio of -33.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 13.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 13.65. Coral Products plc has a 1 year low of GBX 4.16 ($0.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 15.50 ($0.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Get Coral Products alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th.

Coral Products plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection, extruded, and blow molded products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers lotion pumps, trigger sprays, aerosol caps, food containers, and nozzles, as well as thermoplastic extrusion and molding solutions, and injection molded parts for the automotive industry.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Coral Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coral Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.