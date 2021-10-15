Inscription Capital LLC Takes $273,000 Position in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,513 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of VSE by 3.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,839,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,069,000 after purchasing an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 704,449 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 670,087 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VSE by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 514,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,453,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of VSE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 492,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 53,449 shares during the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSEC opened at $48.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.15. VSE Co. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $53.44. The company has a market capitalization of $611.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $175.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.46 million. VSE had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 1.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VSE Co. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.69%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Sidoti assumed coverage on VSE in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About VSE

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

