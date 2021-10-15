Inscription Capital LLC Sells 194 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Inscription Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in The Hershey by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 132,269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 32.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,685,000 after buying an additional 36,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,543,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the first quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 65.8% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 52.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on The Hershey in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of HSY opened at $182.21 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $135.83 and a 52-week high of $182.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.58. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.23%.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 4,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.75, for a total value of $785,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock worth $3,939,955 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

