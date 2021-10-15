Inscription Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Terex in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Terex in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Terex by 65.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Terex alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Terex in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Terex from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE:TEX opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.83 and its 200-day moving average is $47.52. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.12 million. Terex had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 3.98%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Amy George sold 4,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $262,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 98,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,756.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.