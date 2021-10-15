Inscription Capital LLC Invests $286,000 in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPHD. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 45,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

SPHD stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $31.77 and a 52 week high of $46.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.