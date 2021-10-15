Inscription Capital LLC Invests $243,000 in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 9,746 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total transaction of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

NYSE WEC opened at $89.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $106.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.99 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

