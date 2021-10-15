Inscription Capital LLC Buys Shares of 3,842 Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 171,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after buying an additional 25,150 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after buying an additional 5,028 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,843,000.

Shares of VCSH opened at $82.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.63. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $81.86 and a 1 year high of $83.47.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

