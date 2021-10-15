Inscription Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,916 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Baxter International in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in Baxter International by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Baxter International by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,248 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on BAX shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Shares of BAX stock opened at $79.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.45. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.12 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.