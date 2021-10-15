Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Innovative Industrial Properties’ earnings. Innovative Industrial Properties reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Innovative Industrial Properties will report full year earnings of $6.71 per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Innovative Industrial Properties.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $48.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 58.72%. The business’s revenue was up 100.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.88.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $240.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,716. Innovative Industrial Properties has a 1 year low of $112.25 and a 1 year high of $253.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $236.60 and its 200-day moving average is $206.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $432,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 3,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total transaction of $984,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,944,507 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.2% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 28,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 158.1% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 13,760 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the third quarter valued at $853,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

