InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Short Interest Update

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, an increase of 189.2% from the September 15th total of 23,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INM. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in InMed Pharmaceuticals by 278.7% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 655,000 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INM stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $1.43. 8,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,621. The firm has a market cap of $13.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $8.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78.

InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). Sell-side analysts forecast that InMed Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of orofacial pain.

