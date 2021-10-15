Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 220.1% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $55.62. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.71.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,740.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,975 shares of company stock worth $6,847,128 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

