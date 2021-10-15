Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Shares Gap Up to $21.88

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.88, but opened at $22.90. Infosys shares last traded at $22.84, with a volume of 14,552 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INFY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

Get Infosys alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.92.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $502,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,801,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Infosys by 1.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 88,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.