Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$48.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an equal weight rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.64.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $34.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Imperial Oil has a 12-month low of $11.96 and a 12-month high of $35.20. The company has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of -92.38 and a beta of 1.99.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. On average, analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.2163 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently -104.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 7.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,844 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 556,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,458,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.