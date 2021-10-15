Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Immunocore Holdings plc is a late-stage biotechnology company. It engages in development of a novel class of T cell receptor bispecific immunotherapies designed to treat diseases, including cancer, infectious and autoimmune disease. Immunocore Holdings plc is based in Abingdon, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. Immunocore has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $61.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of -10.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Research analysts predict that Immunocore will post -4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IMCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth $45,981,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $497,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $4,151,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $1,171,000. Finally, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in Immunocore during the 1st quarter worth about $50,142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

