IM Cannabis (IMCC) and Its Competitors Financial Survey

IM Cannabis (NASDAQ: IMCC) is one of 43 publicly-traded companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare IM Cannabis to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

13.7% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of IM Cannabis shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.2% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for IM Cannabis and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IM Cannabis 0 0 3 0 3.00 IM Cannabis Competitors 221 605 580 12 2.27

IM Cannabis presently has a consensus price target of $8.75, indicating a potential upside of 158.11%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 42.28%. Given IM Cannabis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe IM Cannabis is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio IM Cannabis $11.86 million -$21.42 million -6.16 IM Cannabis Competitors $220.78 million -$89.53 million -16.29

IM Cannabis’ peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than IM Cannabis. IM Cannabis is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares IM Cannabis and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IM Cannabis -62.31% -20.56% -13.99% IM Cannabis Competitors -196.99% -84.80% -18.10%

Summary

IM Cannabis beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About IM Cannabis

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry. IM Cannabis Corp. is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

