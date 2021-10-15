Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.04 Per Share

Analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) will report earnings of $2.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19. Illinois Tool Works posted earnings per share of $1.83 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full year earnings of $8.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $9.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.06 to $9.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 81.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $219.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $208.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leisure Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 5,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 12,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.48. The stock had a trading volume of 10,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,749. Illinois Tool Works has a 1 year low of $192.29 and a 1 year high of $242.07. The stock has a market cap of $70.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.71%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.