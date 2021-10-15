iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.34 Million

Equities research analysts expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) to post sales of $904.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $925.01 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $893.00 million. iHeartMedia posted sales of $744.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full-year sales of $3.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.46 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iHeartMedia.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $861.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $800.52 million.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on iHeartMedia in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on iHeartMedia from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

In other iHeartMedia news, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Pittman bought 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 21,464 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 26.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,757,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,791,000 after buying an additional 1,635,582 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in iHeartMedia by 5.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in iHeartMedia by 2,139.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IHRT traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.15. 1,062,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,089,993. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.32. iHeartMedia has a 12 month low of $7.74 and a 12 month high of $28.24.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

Further Reading: Commodities

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.