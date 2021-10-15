ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 26.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.5% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,361,508 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,198,000 after purchasing an additional 326,407 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 17.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $106,906,000 after purchasing an additional 75,952 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 1.9% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 292,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $60,086,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 2.1% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 289,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,519,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI opened at $234.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.08 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $176.18 and a twelve month high of $282.00.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.30 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 8.07%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ICUI. Raymond James raised their price objective on ICU Medical from $220.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on ICU Medical from $225.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other ICU Medical news, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 2,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.20, for a total value of $587,092.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,635.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.55, for a total value of $201,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

