Ibstock (LON:IBST) Shares Up 0.4%

Ibstock plc (LON:IBST)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 187.66 ($2.45) and last traded at GBX 186.50 ($2.44). 1,423,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,054,404 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 185.70 ($2.43).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ibstock from GBX 226 ($2.95) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 218.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 219.85. The company has a market capitalization of £763.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Ibstock’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Ibstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.20%.

Ibstock plc manufactures and sells clay and concrete building products and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. Its principal products include clay bricks, brick components, concrete roof tiles, concrete stone masonry substitutes, concrete fencing, pre-stressed concrete, and concrete rail products.

