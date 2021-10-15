Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 302,200 shares, a growth of 88.1% from the September 15th total of 160,700 shares. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 50,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 65.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,640.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling in the first quarter worth approximately $226,000. 46.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HY traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. 45,435 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,905. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $102.17. The stock has a market cap of $810.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.49.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling (NYSE:HY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.29). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $765.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc engages in the manufacture of lift trucks. The firm provides an array of solutions aimed at meeting the specific materials handling needs of its customers including attachments and hydrogen fuel cell power products, telematics, automation and fleet management services, and a variety of other power options for its lift trucks.

